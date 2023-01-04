Looking for the best Korean-style corn dog spots in Calgary?

It’s easy to see why these tasty snacks have become increasingly popular in the last few years. Korean corn dogs are basically hot dogs on a stick, coated in different batters, deep fried, and topped with fun condiments and ingredients. Mozzarella cheese, panko, potato pieces, ramen, and any sauce you can think of are typical options.

YYC has tons of different spots to try this street food-style Korean item, many of which are fairly new.

Here are our picks for the best Korean hot dog spots in Calgary.

This spot specializes in Korean-style hotdogs and croquettes, and even serves bubble tea from Gong Cha.

If you’re feeling a hot dog on a stick, go for the classic Ariyang, potato, or Canadian-style poutine. We definitely recommend going for a cheese-filled one, like mozzarella, marble, half and half, and others. If you’re feeling like something sweeter, there are also types like Oreo and churro.

Address: 614B 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Specializing in making some of the best Korean-style hot dogs, Chungchun serves up more than 15 different kinds of items to try out, with even more add-ons to have it however you like.

Beef, sausage, different cheeses, and more options are available to get, and then you can decide from options, like rice cakes, ramen chips, chicken nuggets, squid ink, or potato cubes, to name just a few.

Address: Pacific Place Mall – 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

The hot dogs here are like the ultimate version of a corn dog, with the original here being fried in a crispy batter with a juicy sausage in the middle. Diners can also get versions with mozzarella cheese, potato crunch, and more.

Make it your own by choosing what sauces you’d like with whatever hot dog you choose. Ketchup, cheddar cheese sauce, honey butter, and even the strongly recommended sugar sprinkles are just a few to consider.

Address: 202 6th Avenue SW #214, Calgary

Address: 1058 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Dosirak is a popular Korean food spot that serves up one great Korean corndog made with sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail #425, Calgary

There are 6 different Korean corn dogs here.

There is the original corn dog, but also new creations like the ugly potato and mozzarella options. This has been one of the best Korean-style corn dog spots in Calgary for quite a while now.

These cheesy corn dogs are filled with a variety of fillings such as sausage, cheese, fish cake, and more. Each one has its own unique coating and house-made toppings, like ramen, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, salted caramel, and more.

Address: 13226 Macleod Trail #110, Calgary

This spot has an extensive Korean menu, which includes premium Korean-style corn dogs like mozzarella, sausage, and ugly potato.

Address: 8650 112th Avenue NW #6112, Calgary

