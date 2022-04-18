Chungchun Rice Dog, Canada’s first-ever Korean Hot Dog restaurant brand, is opening Calgary’s first-ever location.

This massively popular Korean street food spot has been a long time coming for Alberta, and it’s finally almost here.

Specializing in making some of the best Korean-style hot dogs, Chungchun serves up more than 15 different kinds of items to try out, with even more add-ons to have it however you like.

This new location will be opening its doors in the Pacific Place Mall in Calgary on Saturday, April 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chungchun.ca (@chungchun.ca)

If you’ve never had a Korean hot dog before, they’re basically a corn dog but maxed out with flavour, sauces, and other toppings. You order the kind you want and choose the delicious toppings and sauces you want to enjoy fresh out of the fryer.

Beef, sausage, different cheeses, and more options are available to get, and then you can decide from options, like rice cakes, ramen chips, chicken nuggets, squid ink, or potato cubes, to name just a few.

There are even dessert dishes with deep-fried dough and chocolate on a stick.

Quench your thirst with one of the two signature drinks here: house coffee and the pineapple-aid.

With more than 200 locations across the world, this global brand is an exciting addition to the YYC food scene.

Chungchun Rice Dog

Address: Pacific Place Mall – 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram