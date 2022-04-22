Hankki, a popular Korean street food restaurant based in Calgary, just opened a new location in Banff.

This exciting new spot for delicious quick eats opened yesterday at 206 Buffalo Street.

Specializing in cupbop and hot dogs, Hankki is unlike any food spot you can currently find in Banff.

Hankki feels like a perfect fit for Banff when you want to grab an exciting food item and wander the town with it.

These are tasty bowls and Korean hot dogs on a stick, with many different varieties.

The hot dogs are like the ultimate version of a corn dog, with the original here being a fried in a crispy batter with a juicy sausage in the middle. Diners can also get versions with mozzarella cheese, potato crunch, and more.

Make it your own by choosing what sauces you’d like with whatever hot dog you choose. Ketchup, cheddar cheese sauce, honey butter, and even the strongly recommended sugar sprinkles are just a few to consider.

If you’d prefer a bowl over a stick, go for the cupbop, a stir-fry-like bowl of different ingredients like dumplings, edamame, Korean fried chicken, marinated grilled pork, fried vegetables, and more.

Next time you’re in Banff, check out this newly opened street food spot.

Hankki Banff

Address: 206 Buffalo Street, Banff

