Arirang Hotdog & Croquette, a popular street food-style spot, is opening Calgary’s first-ever location.

Already quite popular in Toronto and Montreal, this is an exciting new addition to YYC. There’s also another opening in Vancouver in August.

Opening July 26 on Calgary’s 17th Avenue, this new spot specializes in Korean-style hotdogs and croquettes, and will even be serving bubble tea from Gong Cha.

There are so many different hot dog and croquette options, with different fillings, proteins, sauces, and styles to choose from.

If you’re feeling a hot dog on a stick, go for the classic Ariyang, potato, or Canadian-style poutine. We definitely recommend going for a cheese-filled one, like mozzarella, marble, half and half, and others. If you’re feeling like something sweeter, there are also types like Oreo and churro.

If you’ve never had a croquette before, it’s a type of dumpling, often breaded and deep-fried with a filling. A few different croquette options here include bulgogi, curry, corn cheese, red bean, vegetable, and several others. They’re a crispy and delicious treat that rewards anyone who loves variety.

To wash it all down, this new location will even be serving bubble tea from the hugely popular Gong Cha.

Gong Cha has many categories of hand-brewed drinks full of a variety of flavours: milk foam teas, milk teas, ice smoothies, creatives mixes, brewed teas, iced coffees, healthy and fresh teas, creative mixes, and selected teas.

The food here is quick, easy, delicious, and incredible fun, so stop by when it officially opens next week.

Arirang Hotdog & Croquette

Address: 614B 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram