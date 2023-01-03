We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Calgary food events.

2022 was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like four-course dinners, trivia nights, and even free cookie giveaways. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in January.

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: January 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, January 7 from 12:30 to 2 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: January 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

When: Until January 21, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Choosing to go dry might be a resolution for yourself in the new year, and in that case, this tasting of mocktails and alcohol-free drinks is a great opportunity. Even if you’re just curious, this is a fun learning experience to check out.

When: Saturday, January 7 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Market Wines – University District — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $15.75

Intro to Latte Art & Steaming

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to steam milk, produce creamy micro-foam, and even make artful designs.

When: Saturday, January 14 from 12:30 to 2 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

The Great Italian Wine Experience

This isn’t a stuffy wine-tasting event.

This is a fun, walk-around, festival-style tasting with more than 10 different producers to discover.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 3 to 6 pm

Where: Co-op Wine Spirits Beer Oakridge — 2570 Southland Drive SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Intro to Coffee

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn about all things coffee.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75

Market Wines often has fun tastings and events, and this is a tasty way to try different pairings of alcohol and ice cream.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Market Wines – University District — 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Beginner Sourdough Class

Do you love sourdough but wish you knew how to make it? It’s been a popular hobby lately, and this class teaches you how to build your own sourdough starter, how to properly feed it, the process of making it, and much more.

If you love bread, and who doesn’t, you’ll find this one of the best Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, January 21 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: 364 Silvergrove Place NW, Calgary

Price: $107.10

Free Cookie Tasting

From Caramel Ginger Molasses Cookies to Milk Chocolate Turtle Cookies, this is a free tasting that will include five flavours to try. How can you pass up free cookies?

When: Sunday, January 22 from 9 to 11 pm

Where: 211 Covewood Circle NE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Tip to Tail Pork 4-Course Dinner

This is a four-course meal to celebrate all things about the pig from the brewery that always brings its A-game when it comes to BBQ eats.

When: Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm

Where: Prairie Dog Brewing — 105d 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $68.46

The Gentlemen’s Guide to BACKYARD BBQ DOMINANCE

Taught by two BBQ award-winning gentlemen, this event is a tasty tutorial on everything from 21 dry-aged pork chops to smoky molasses baked beans and even desserts like drunken bourbon maple pecan pie.

When: Saturday, January 28 from noon to 3 pm

Where: 235126 Ryan Road #10, Calgary

Price: $104.93

An Evening With Royalty

This is a cocktail dinner party with 3 different courses celebrating all things fanciful and royal. Entertainment will be provided by some of Calgary’s top drag performers.

When: Saturday, January 28 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Lougheed House national Historic House — 707 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

January Whole Earth Market

This totally free craft market inside a barn will feature local vendors, artists, artisans, creators, crafters, makers, and more.

When: Sunday, January 29 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn — 224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary

Price: FREE