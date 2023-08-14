Shijo Cafe, an exciting new Japanese-style cafe, just opened in Calgary.

This new cafe shop serves up brunch dishes, espresso coffee drinks, traditional matcha, and more. Japanese souffle pancakes made with a yogurt base so that they’re extra fluffy are the specialty here, but there’s so much more.

The soft opening happened on August 8, so it’s extremely new with plenty of hype. Is this one of the best brunch spots in Calgary? It might be well on its way to making that list.

Specialty affogatos, crafted drinks from Aggro Coffee Roasters, and savoury dishes like the miso pork belly are all must-try items on this super unique menu.

The dishes here are savoury and sweet (and often both) and SO Instagrammable so next time you’re feeling like Sunday Funday but with a little extra flare, check out this new cafe concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shijocafe.yyc (@shijocafe.yyc)

Shijo Cafe

Address: 2 Royal Vistalink, #3120 NW, Calgary

Instagram