Abbey’s Creations, a premium ice cream shop known for its wild flavours and freshly made pizzas, has opened a new location in Calgary today.

The brand new place for ice cream cones, bowls, sandwiches, cupcakes, and more is located in the Inglewood community.

There are two other locations in Calgary: one at 4703 Bowness Road NW, and the recently opened spot at 4950 McCall Way NE.

It looks like the team is set to grow quickly. More locations are opening up soon, with another one set to pop up in Calgary and the other in Cochrane.

The kitchen team here is known for making delicious ice cream creations infused with bold exotic flavours, as well as made-to-order pizzas made with real Italian cheese, tomato sauce, and quality toppings.

The menu at Abbeys’s Creations includes hard ice cream, soft ice cream, ice cream cakes, specialty coffees, pizza, milkshakes, and desserts like sundaes and banana splits.

From a small cone to a large tub, unique flavours here include churro crunch, tasty fig, Vietnamese coffee, and black sesame, just to name a few. Of course, the classic flavours are sold here as well.

There are also more than 10 types of cones to choose from at Abbey’s Creations, from Jolly Rancher to Cookies ‘n Cream, as well as tons of fun toppings, like Dino Gummies, Score Bits, toasted coconut, and many more.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening dates for the new spots, and in the meantime, visit this new location to try some of the unique types of ice cream you can’t find anywhere else in YYC.

Abbey’s Creations – Inglewood

Address: 1101 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

