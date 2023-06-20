The Big Buns Club, a local specialty handmade cinnamon bun shop in Calgary, is opening its first-ever standalone spot soon.

This new space where customers can walk up, browse the options, and grab a few buns is opening on Friday, June 23 at the Crossroads Market.

Before this, the sweet spot was available for pickup and delivery orders only. There won’t be any more delivery options for the next little while, but will “eventually have something in place.” Becoming a vendor at the market is incredibly exciting anyways.

The Big Buns Club hand-makes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!

All of the dough used here is made without eggs, and with almond milk and other fresh local ingredients.

Typically, there are a limited amount of buns available each week, as they are all made from scratch.

The different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are raspberry crumble, pb choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha-flavoured bun, and a creamy bun topped with Oreos.

It’s hard to say what the new concept will offer when it opens up. There might be more flavours or even a larger amount of available buns! We definitely suggest getting there early as this cinnamon bun shop has become very popular in YYC.

Go and get your fingers a little sticky this weekend!

The Big Buns Club

Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram