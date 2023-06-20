The Big Buns Club opening at Calgary's Crossroads Market
The Big Buns Club, a local specialty handmade cinnamon bun shop in Calgary, is opening its first-ever standalone spot soon.
This new space where customers can walk up, browse the options, and grab a few buns is opening on Friday, June 23 at the Crossroads Market.
Before this, the sweet spot was available for pickup and delivery orders only. There won’t be any more delivery options for the next little while, but will “eventually have something in place.” Becoming a vendor at the market is incredibly exciting anyways.
The Big Buns Club hand-makes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!
All of the dough used here is made without eggs, and with almond milk and other fresh local ingredients.
Typically, there are a limited amount of buns available each week, as they are all made from scratch.
The different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are raspberry crumble, pb choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha-flavoured bun, and a creamy bun topped with Oreos.
Go and get your fingers a little sticky this weekend!
The Big Buns Club
Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary