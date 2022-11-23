Blue Jay Sessions dinner series will be kicking off a holiday edition this weekend in Calgary.

Running from November 25 to 27, this dinner series (and one brunch) will feature a festive theme, comfort food dishes, specialty cocktails, and live music.

Calgary has seen many great food events this month, and these dinner sessions are always a highlight when they happen. Located at The Prairie Emporium, inside the Ill-Fated Kustoms Motorcycle Shop, it’s a communal atmosphere, with everyone sitting at the same long table.

Christmas ham and egg sandwiches and turkey dinner poutine are just two of the dishes guests can expect to try at this award-winning culinary experience. Drinks like spiced apple cider, whisky hot chocolate, and ginger pear mulled wine will be a great way to get into the festive spirit.

As a partial fundraiser for the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, guests are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.

Tickets are on sale now and are limited to just 50 per session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

Blue Jay Sessions: Holiday Edition

When: November 25 to 27, 2022

Where: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: From $15 to $20

Instagram