Wonder Donuts: New dessert cafe opening in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 23 2023, 6:23 pm
Wonder Donuts

Wonder Donuts is a new dessert cafe concept opening this weekend in Calgary.

Located in Discovery Ridge, this new cafe makes its donuts from scratch and fresh every day right in the shop. The opening date is Saturday, March 25.

There will be opening events all week announced on the cafe’s social media accounts.

“Come and visit us and you will experience the sweet happiness exploding in your mouth with your first bite of Wonder Donuts!” Wonder states on its website.

The bright and colourful donut creations look fantastic and we can’t wait to try them.

This place sounds unique and delicious local dessert spot that’s going to have that wonderful bakery smell as soon as you walk in.

Wonder Donuts

Courtesy of Wonder Donuts

Address: #902, 10 Discovery Ridge Hill SW, Calgary

Instagram

