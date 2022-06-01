Bastid’s BBQ, an all-day and all-night event filled with BBQ, shows, and dancing, is returning to Calgary next month.

This unmissable event will feature a lineup of Calgary’s top talent, famed international performers, as well as DJ Skratch Bastid, who is also hosting the event.

Located at Whiskey Rose Saloon, this one-day BBQ fest will feature nonstop music designed to dance to the entire time, but that’s when you’re not enjoying the delicious BBQ being cooked right on the spot. The party is set to get so big that the saloon already dedicated the entire parking lot space to contain the party.

An 18+ event, tickets are on sale right now for the big day happening on Saturday, July 2, from 2 pm to 10 pm.

As one of Canada’s most in-demand DJs and producers, Skratch Bastid should put on one incredible show. This is one block party and BBQ hoedown you will not want to miss.

The Toronto event is already out of tickets, so grab your YYC tickets quickly!

Bastid’s BBQ

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon – 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, July 2, from 2 pm to 10 pm

Price: $28.42 to $33.99

