Looking for the best Chinese restaurants in Calgary?

There are plenty of places to explore the flavours of China right here in YYC.

From sizzling spicy Szechuan to the city’s own Ginger Beef, you can treat your tastebuds to a range of Chinese food here.

Here are eight of the best Chinese restaurants in Calgary that you should definitely check out.

A go-to destination for dim sum in Calgary, Silver Dragon in Chinatown has been open since 1966. If you’re headed in for dinner, its menu has over 200 dishes in the Cantonese and Szechuan styles, loaded with all sorts of soups, vegetarian options, noodles, seafood, meat, and more.

Address: 106 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Szechuan Restaurant

Get ready to feel the burn! Szechuan Restaurant is all about those spicy Szechuan eats. If you’re brave enough to face the eat, feast on their whole spicy fish dish, hot sauce fish soup, Kung Pao Chicken, or spicy green beans.

Address: 320 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Having opened in 2011, Great Taste offers dim sum along with Sichuan and Cantonese-style dishes in Chinatown. Make sure to give the signature soup dumplings a slurp, and take note: Great Taste also prides itself on friendly service.

Address: 123 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

With nearly 30 years of serving up Chinese food to hungry Calgarians, Bill’s Peking is a fave for many locals. While it’s got some Western-style dishes, it also has more authentic Chinese fare and is known for its delicious Peking Duck.

Address: #335-16061 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

This modest Chinese eatery specializes in Cantonese cuisine, especially dim sum. It’s also open from 9 am to 4 am every single day for some Chinese breakfast or exceptional late-night eats. The menu even has some specialty congee dishes, a tasty type of rice porridge.

YYC diners adore this restaurant so make sure to check it out.

Address: 233 Centre Street SW, Calgary

The idea here is to serve totally authentic Chinese cuisine with Hong Kong-style dim sum.

The menu is huge, with main seafood, chicken, duck, and vegetable dishes, to name just a few. There are incredibly unique dishes, such as lotus root with wolfberry and black fungus, and so many delicious and wild options for hot plate and hot pot, including sea cucumber with Chinese mushroom hot pot.

Address: 2825 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Golden Sands Chinese Restaurant

Golden Sands Chinese Restaurant in Calgary is a fairly new spot, and if you haven’t tried it or classic dim sum before, you need to go.

There are 16 different classic dim sum options, like prawn dumplings and curry cuttlefish, but there are also so many more options, including fish paste pancakes, steamed sponge cake, crispy BBQ pork pastry, congee, rice, and noodle dishes, and so many more.

Address: 5010 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Taiwanese fried chicken and large fried squid on a stick are just a couple of the fun food options you can find on the menu that pairs perfectly with bubble tea.

It’s located in the Brentwood Village Shopping Centre and also has a Chatime inside serving up milk teas, juices, smoothies, slushes, and plenty of other tasty drinks.

Address: Brentwood Village Shopping Centre

