February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, ABBA parties, beer festivals, date night ideas, and cooking classes. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in March.

Intro to Coffee

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn what exactly makes specialty coffee so…special.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in March.

When: Saturday, March 18, from 10 to 11:30 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $78.75

Authentic Indian Feast

This three-hour culinary experience and cooking class ends up being an incredible four-course meal, with dishes like butter chicken and garlic coconut rice.

When: Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Location provided after booking

Price: $102.51

Running from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26 (after a two-year hiatus), this dine-out festival has over 60 Calgary restaurants providing multi-course Prix Fixe menus.

Over 10 days, diners can choose from lunches, three and five-course menus, gourmet dinners, tasting style menus, one-of-a-kind chef collaborations, wine pairing dinners, and many other exciting culinary events.

When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 26, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course Prix Fixe menus

St. Patrick’s Day

Stay tuned for a list of fun events and specials that different bars and restaurants will be hosting. It’s definitely a highlight of the year in March.

When: Friday, March 17, 2023

Highfield Food & Beverage Market Fest

This is a celebration of all things food and drinks in Calgary’s Brewery Belt area.

When: Saturday, March 18, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 544 38a Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

The “Calgary’s Best Wings” contest is the chance for chicken wing lovers across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too, no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.

The contest is currently up and running, ending on March 13, and judging taking place on March 20.

Where: Tops Pizza & Steakhouse – 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free to enter

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Every Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

