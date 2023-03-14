The Halal Guys, the popular New York food cart turned fast food chain, is launching a pretty exciting food event next week.

This NYC spot started in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following ever since. Luckily, Calgary has its own location on the popular 17th Ave strip.

Starting next week on Monday, March 20, is the limited-time all-you-can-eat event at Halal Guys.

“We’re excited to offer you unlimited servings of our famous New York Street Food for just $29.99 per person for two hours!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

This ultimate feast sounds like an amazing deal as well as a fun challenge. The offer is available from March 20 to April 20.

The menu here is popular for sandwiches and platters packed with chicken, falafel, and/or gyro, all of which are available in these unlimited servings.

Don’t wait too long to take advantage of this deal and “unforgettable dining experience.” It won’t be around forever. It doesn’t really need to be said but…go as hungry as possible.

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide.

The Halal Guys – Calgary

Address: 923 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

