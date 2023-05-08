Vivaan’s Yummies, an exciting new restaurant for modern Indian food, just opened in Calgary.

There are some amazing Indian restaurants in YYC, and this seems like one to try.

Located at 1829 Ranchlands Boulevard NW, Vivaan’s Yummies menu offers modern street food Indian dishes, which means these are familiar flavours done in inventive and fun new ways.

Samosas, chaat, aloo gobhi, chicken curry, biryani dishes, and more are all staple classics you’ll find here, but it’s the street food that really catches our attention.

Deep-fried potato patties, mashed vegetable curry served on buns, Indian cheese fondue, paneer fingers, and momos are all options here. There are even fish tacos inspired by the Koliwada area of India.

Batata Vada is a popular vegetarian fast food dish from the Indian state of Maharashtra, which is a mashed potato patty coated with chickpea flour, deep-fried, and served hot with chutney.

Of course, to go with it all, there are also all kinds of delicious naan and roti, like chili cheese or naan baked with coconut, cream, sugar, almond, and raisins.

Available for delivery or dine-in, this is an interesting new spot worth trying out the next time you’re feeling like ordering Indian with a twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVAANS YUMMIES NW (@infovyummiesnw)

Vivaan’s Yummies

Address: 1829 Ranchlands Boulevard NW, Calgary

Instagram