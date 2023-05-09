Dough Bits Dessert House, a popular Ontario spot for dough bites, pancakes, and more, just opened in Airdrie.

Located at 800 Yankee Valley Boulevard SW, this is Alberta’s first store. There are three others, all of which are in Ontario.

This dessert shop specializes in making mini pancakes, milkshakes, and mojitos, but it’s the Dough Bits covered in sauces, fruit, and other toppings that make this menu so exciting.

Creamy milkshakes, refreshing mojitos, and specialty coffees all go great with the different dough and pancake bits you can try.

The small fluffy pancakes are made with a traditional Dutch batter and served with powdered sugar and honey. You can also go for any of the specialty options, like the Oreo, Peanut Butter Cup, and Strawberry White served with white chocolate, strawberry jam, and fresh strawberries.

As for the Dough Bits, the namesake of this unique dessert joint, they are a classic treat that originated in Egypt. They resemble a donut but are crispy on the outside and airy on the inside.

Some of the different kinds on the menu include sugar cinnamon, chocolate hazelnut, strawberry, maple syrup, classic honey, or pistachio cream.

If you live in Airdrie, this is exciting news, and if you don’t, you might just have to take the detour to try these fried dough balls out to see what all of the hype is about.

Dough Bits Dessert House

Address: 800 Yankee Valley Boulevard SW, Airdrie

Instagram