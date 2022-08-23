When you aren’t distracted by the sweet smell of all that BBQ, focus on the menu that boasts everything from handmade sandwiches, sides, and appetizers to meat plates and desserts. You can even just order meat by the pound, whatever floats your boat!

We went with an array of the classics on the menu starting with the Texas Twinkies which are jalapeños stuffed with brisket & cream cheese, then wrapped and smoked in bacon. if you like the heat, these are for you!

Burnt Ends at this place are sickening, practically just melting in your mouth and BURSTING with flavour. There are sauces made in-house to compliment the BBQ as well, and you gotta try them all!

The goods on their menu are just hit after hit and will rival any BBQ joint you have visited before. It’s THAT good.

Before digging into the meats definitely grab an order of the Smoked Bacon Alfredo Mac n Cheese and the legendary smoked beans that has bits of pulled pork sprinkled on top. So tasty!

Peep the platter we got which comprised brisket, chicken, pulled pork, ribs, and sausage. The brisket was so tender, the chicken was filling and juicy, the pulled pork was hefty, and the ribs melted off the bone. Incredible meat, ya’ll!

The restaurant offers massive party platters, with the largest appropriately titled “The Whole Pit” feeding eight to 10 people and boasting 8.5 pounds of meat in total with its brisket, pulled pork, chicken, St. Louis ribs, beef ribs, and sausage.

If you loved your meal so much (we are sure you will) and you want to cook something of your own up at home, you’re in luck.

Spawned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a cooler where you can come in and purchase meat from the store to cook up on your own BBQ. There’s plenty to choose from, and it’s all moderately priced, too. We love to see it!

So, there you have it. We all enjoy trying good spots while travelling in Alberta, and this spot is a stop you must make if you flat out love good BBQ. It’s certainly one of the best in the province!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Edmonton (@dishededmonton)

Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks

Phone: 403-938-0701

Instagram