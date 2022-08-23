FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosBest of

Big Sky BBQ Pit in Alberta is THE spot for meat lovers (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 23 2022, 10:52 pm
Big Sky BBQ Pit in Alberta is THE spot for meat lovers (VIDEO)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If you love BBQ, a spot in Alberta is a tasty must-visit with freshly smoked meats and a stacked menu of appetizers and sides.

Big Sky BBQ Pit is just south of Calgary and mere minutes outside of Okotoks, and we had to check it out for ourselves.

When you first park you’re struck by the delicious smell of BBQ and the massive outdoor patio bustling with patrons digging into some stellar dishes.

The outdoor patio can sit a staggering 800 people, making it one of the largest patios in western Canada.

Big Sky is also looking to expand its patio in the near future — so many people love this place it just keeps growing!

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

When you aren’t distracted by the sweet smell of all that BBQ, focus on the menu that boasts everything from handmade sandwiches, sides, and appetizers to meat plates and desserts. You can even just order meat by the pound, whatever floats your boat!

We went with an array of the classics on the menu starting with the Texas Twinkies which are jalapeños stuffed with brisket & cream cheese, then wrapped and smoked in bacon. if you like the heat, these are for you!

Burnt Ends at this place are sickening, practically just melting in your mouth and BURSTING with flavour. There are sauces made in-house to compliment the BBQ as well, and you gotta try them all!

BBQ alberta

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The goods on their menu are just hit after hit and will rival any BBQ joint you have visited before. It’s THAT good.

Before digging into the meats definitely grab an order of the Smoked Bacon Alfredo Mac n Cheese and the legendary smoked beans that has bits of pulled pork sprinkled on top. So tasty!

BBQ alberta

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Peep the platter we got which comprised brisket, chicken, pulled pork, ribs, and sausage. The brisket was so tender, the chicken was filling and juicy, the pulled pork was hefty, and the ribs melted off the bone. Incredible meat, ya’ll!

BBQ alberta

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The restaurant offers massive party platters, with the largest appropriately titled “The Whole Pit” feeding eight to 10 people and boasting 8.5 pounds of meat in total with its brisket, pulled pork, chicken, St. Louis ribs, beef ribs, and sausage.

BBQ alberta

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If you loved your meal so much (we are sure you will) and you want to cook something of your own up at home, you’re in luck.

Spawned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a cooler where you can come in and purchase meat from the store to cook up on your own BBQ. There’s plenty to choose from, and it’s all moderately priced, too. We love to see it!

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

So, there you have it. We all enjoy trying good spots while travelling in Alberta, and this spot is a stop you must make if you flat out love good BBQ. It’s certainly one of the best in the province!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Edmonton (@dishededmonton)

Big Sky BBQ Pit

Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks
Phone: 403-938-0701

Instagram

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Patios
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.