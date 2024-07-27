"Becker's is still standing": Log cabin resort survives Jasper wildfire
The iconic Becker’s Chalets in Jasper National Park says it is still standing, with some superficial damages and the loss of approximately five buildings.
In a post to its Facebook page, it confirmed that Becker’s Chalets and Becker’s Gourmet Restaurant are still standing, in addition to the loss of approximately 5 buildings and some superficial damages.
The resort added that it will refund and cancel all reservations for the remainder of the 2024 season “when able to.”
“Becker’s and Jasper have been our home for over 47 years. We are lost for words, heartbroken, and are mentally drained,” the post stated.
Further up the road from Becker’s Chalets, Alpine Village Resort confirmed yesterday that half of its cabins were consumed by the wildfire.
Park officials confirmed Friday afternoon that about 30% of the Jasper townsite had been destroyed, with 358 of the town’s 1,113 structures lost.
While the structures lost in the blaze have not been listed, the areas hardest hit by the wildfire are reportedly concentrated on the west side of town, southwest of Miette Avenue.
Several bridges in the national park were also confirmed damaged, including the Moberly Bridge on Maligne Lake Road and the Old Fort Point Bridge.
Videos and photos on social media also showed some key places in Jasper spared from the blaze, including the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (JPL), which told Daily Hive that the hotel saw some fire damage, but most of its structures, including its main lodge, remain standing and intact.
The wildfire situation in the beloved national park evolved rapidly from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper on Monday evening to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite.
Despite the rapid pace of the fire, no injuries have been reported. Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors, and responders are reportedly safe.