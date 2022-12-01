T&T Supermarket is one of the best grocery stores in Calgary.

Originally supposed to open sometime back in December 2021, the grand opening date was ultimately pushed. This highly anticipated new outpost, located at 10 Sage Hill Plaza, has finally opened today Thursday, December 1.

This is also the next outpost to introduce the new dessert bar concept, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango. It will be just the second T&T in Canada to offer this sweet service.

As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to get excited, the store celebrated the grand opening by offering free gift cards, merchandise, coupons, and more.

This new spot marks the fourth location for Calgary, with one in Deerfoot Meadows, one in Harvest Hills Crossing, and the other in the Pacific Place Mall.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

Besides the tasty dessert bar, this enormous market also has a section for baked goods, sushi, fresh seafood, drinks, snacks, kitchen appliances, beauty products, and so much more.

There is no shortage of epic food options to try here.

Earlier this year, T&T unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.

T&T Sage Hill

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Instagram