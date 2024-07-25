A backcountry hiker on TikTok chronicled her experience of being rescued via helicopter out of Jasper National Park after a fast-moving wildfire prompted an evacuation of the park and townsite.

The woman, who goes by blondeintherockies on TikTok, explains in a two-part video that she was hiking near a river when she noticed a massive wildfire in the distance, exactly where she was supposed to be heading.

“I, for the first time in my life, had to hit the SOS button on my Garmin,” she said, referring to the GPS device popular with backcountry campers and hikers.

While waiting for help to arrive, she noticed the fire growing and quickly moving in her direction.

@blondeintherockies What’s happening to Jasper is a tragedy. My heart goes out to all of the first responders and locals. Thank you to Jasper parks, volunteers, search & rescue, red cross and edmonton resources for their help evacuating us out after the situation escalated quickly on Monday ♬ original sound – Nad

A helicopter finally arrives to fly her back to safety, during which she captured dramatic video of black and orange skies over the waters and mountains of the national park.

Part two shows her landing and arriving in the town of Jasper. As a bus carries her out of the town, which has since been evacuated, she films burnt landscapes surrounding an intact but empty Jasper townsite.

By Thursday morning, the town had suffered “significant” damage from the wildfire.

Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. No injuries have been reported, and all residents, visitors and responders are said to be safe.

You might also like: Jasper gets minimal rain overnight as wildfire devastation to town realized

"Will never see Jasper as it was": Albertans share memories, sadness over destructive wildfire

"It's devastating times": Hinton Smitty's will be offering free meals for Jasper evacuees

The situation rapidly escalated, from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper on Monday evening to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite.

Jasper National Park received a small amount of rain overnight, and while it helped to reduce fire activity, it was not enough to have made a meaningful impact.

While Parks Canada has not yet confirmed the extent of the damage as fires are still burning in the town, Premier Danielle Smith told reporters Thursday afternoon that potentially 50% of the Jasper townsite has burned.

Photos and videos of structures ablaze and homes burned to the ground have been circulating on social media.