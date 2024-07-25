"Will never see Jasper as it was": Albertans share memories, sadness over destructive wildfire

News

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Jul 25 2024, 5:00 pm
Albertans are grieving the loss of a beloved and historic townsite as photos and reports trickle in showing devastating loss to the town of Jasper from a massive wildfire.

On Monday night, all of Jasper National Park, including the townsite, was ordered to evacuate, and by Wednesday, the blaze had roared into the south side of the mountain town.

According to the latest update from officials with Jasper National Park, the wildfire has caused “significant loss” in the Jasper townsite. Photos and videos from within the community show multiple buildings engulfed in flames.

A video circulating Thursday morning shows someone driving through the Jasper townsite and videotaping rows of houses that have been completely razed.

Jasper has a special place in Albertans’ hearts. A popular getaway spot for locals and international tourists, news of the town’s devastation has hit many hard. Albertans on social media, including on X and a Reddit thread, have begun to express their sadness over the town’s loss.

The latest update from Parks Canada detailed that while structural firefighters continue to work to save as many structures as possible, it confirmed significant loss within the townsite.

In a post shared on its Instagram account late Wednesday evening, Jasper Park Lodge stated that all of its colleagues and guests had been safely evacuated before confirming that the fire had reached the hotel’s grounds; however, the extent of the damage is unknown.

The province is scheduled to give an update on wildfires on Thursday at 11 am.

Allison Stephen
