It’s been a devastating week for Albertans, with multiple wildfires leading to an evacuation of the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park.

Earlier this week, Jasper residents and tourists were given an evacuation order to leave the town and National Park amid the multiple blazes.

For Jasper residents making their way to Hinton, casual restaurant Smitty’s will be offering free meals.

David Tocher, owner of Smitty’s Hinton, told Dished that the restaurant is getting busier and busier as more evacuees arrive in the town, which is around 80 kilometres from the town.

“We’re seeing an increase in people coming in and some really devastating stories of people losing their homes and whatnot. It’s devastating times,” he said.

Tocher added that he hopes the free meals will help ease the blow, as it is important for the community to rally together and be there for one another.

“These poor people are devastated, and who knows what their financial situation was like? We’ll survive it. We’ll get through it, and I think we all have a responsibility to jump in and help,” he added.

Tocher also urged Albertans to help out wherever possible as Jasper’s community awaits more information about the town.

“The bottom line is to give where you can. Sometimes it might be a kind word or anything you can give that people need right now. We can give little bits in any way we can. It’s not about how much. It’s just about giving a little bit, and we’ll go a long way to healing.”

Other Alberta spots, including Last Best Brewing, Campio Brewing, and Banff Ave Brewing, have also announced they will be giving Jasper evacuees 50% off their food bills when visiting.