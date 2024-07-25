Jasper gets minimal rain overnight as wildfire devastation to town realized

Parks Canada officials have issued the latest update on the devastating wildfire situation in Jasper National Park and townsite.

The park acknowledged on Thursday morning that it understands Jasperites and Canadians are “desperate to know about the status” of the community; however, it is unable to confirm the amount of loss to the community as it needs time to stabilize the situation and assess structures.

“As you can understand, the accuracy of this information is critical because it has a direct impact on members of the community,” the Park wrote in a post on Facebook. “Due to the ongoing fire conditions and our focus on the response effort, it is impossible to share information about specific locations and the extent of damage at this time.”

“We appreciate your patience and the community of people who have come together to support the people of Jasper and Parks Canada family.”

The wildfire situation in the beloved national park evolved rapidly, from the first report of a wildfire starting to the northeast of the town of Jasper on Monday evening to a second fire south of town shortly after. Within 48 hours, the wildfires reached the Jasper townsite.

Despite the rapid pace of the fire, no injuries have been reported. Parks Canada says that approximately 25,000 people were safely evacuated from the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park. All residents, visitors and responders are reportedly safe.

Though there is not yet official confirmation on the scale of loss to the town, photos and videos of structures ablaze and homes burned to the ground have been circulating on social media.

A Facebook post from Woodlands County, approximately 300 km east of Jasper National Park, shared heartbreaking photos of the town, including one of the historic Jasper Anglican Church burnt to the ground.

Jasper National Park received a small amount of rain overnight, and while it helped to reduce fire activity, the update said that it was “not enough to have made a meaningful impact on the overall wildfire situation,” which remains out of control.

Significant structural firefighting reinforcements arrived throughout the night and have continued to assist with firefighting efforts in the community overnight and this morning.

“We are thankful to all of our partners and municipal fire agencies who have sent resources to help protect our community and national park. We also wish to acknowledge and thank all the communities who have received everyone who has been displaced by this fire.”