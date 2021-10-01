The Back Alley nightclub is finally reopening in Calgary this weekend

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in activities outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get ready for $3 Power Hour, live music, and the famous napkin toss, because historic Calgary nightclub The Back Alley is finally making a comeback this weekend with two massive grand reopening parties.

After 566 days of being closed, the venue’s kickoff is on Friday, October 1, with the launch of “Quarantine Free Fridays.”

Saturday, October 2, will feature a drag show hosted by Nada Nuff and her cast of talented performers, with doors opening at 7 pm.

There will be no cover charge at the nightclub this weekend for its “grand reopening special.”

And, for those in search of a deal, “Power Hour” will be making a return at the Alley, running from 9 to 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights with $2.99 drink specials.

The Back Alley nightclub was an institution in Calgary for 25 years before it closed its doors in 2013, at which point the space was taken over by the now-shuttered Marquee Beer Market & Stage.

The Alley reopened in December 2019 before shutting down again in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The venue initially announced its reopening this summer, slated for September 10; however, this was delayed due to increased COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta.

Now, the iconic nightlife hotspot has announced its grand reopening for October 1 and 2 at its 4630 Macleod Trail S address.

The venue’s calendar is filling up quickly, and The Alley said it’s gearing up to announce more special events and concerts shortly. An Iron Maiden tribute performed by Shark Skin has already been set at the venue for October 8, along with an All White Party on October 10, a Rocky Mountain Maniacs show on October 15, and a “Hells Bells” Halloween party.

Clear your schedule for this weekend and get ready to “Rally at the Alley” all over again!