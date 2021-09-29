Ho ho hoooold the phone, there’s a festive event coming to Calgary this holiday season: the Miracle on First Street pop-up bar is happening once again in YYC.

Slated to return to Proof Cocktail Bar, Christmas lovers can head to the downtown Calgary pop-up to enjoy some serious holiday spirit.

Patrons can expect Christmas-themed cocktails and food as part of this annual event.

“With kitschy holiday décor, professionally developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to,” reads the pop-up’s website, “miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.”

Proof is one of over 90 cities around the globe taking part in the festive, boozy fun. Across Canada, Miracle will also pop up in Red Deer, Montreal, Toronto, and Whitehorse.

More details, including the food menu, drinks, activities, exact dates, and prices, will be announced soon.

Proof is located at 1302 1st Street SW and the pop-up has opened in November in previous years, so be sure to make some room in your schedule to stop by for a cocktail and some festive fun this holiday season.

When: TBA

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar (1302 1st Street SW, Calgary)

