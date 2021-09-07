Calgary nightclub postpones highly anticipated grand re-opening

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little longer for the return of the Back Alley nightclub and its $3 Power Hour, live music, and the famous napkin toss.

The iconic venue was scheduled to reopen this Friday, September 10, but has now postponed the launch due to new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta.

As one of the city’s most historic venues for nightlife, the Alley was an institution in Calgary for 25 years before it closed its doors in 2013, at which point the space was taken over by the now-shuttered Marquee Beer Market & Stage.

The Back Alley reopened in December 2019 before shutting down again in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In August, the hotspot announced its official grand re-opening weekend, slated to happen September 10 and 11 at its 4630 Macleod Trail S address.

However, after the Alberta government re-introduced a province-wide mask mandate for indoor spaces on Friday, September 3, along with requiring licensed establishments to end liquor service at 10 pm, the Back Alley announced on social media that they would be postponing their grand reopening.

“Until We Can Rally Again, Please Stay Safe & Healthy,” reads the caption on the Instagram post.

The nightclub noted that anyone who had purchased tickets for concerts and special events would be refunded within seven days.

We’re not sure when the Back Alley will finally reopen, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated about this iconic Calgary nightclub as more details become available.