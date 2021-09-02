Calling all ‘za lovers: the eighth annual YYC Pizza Week is almost here, and a number of local food vendors are gearing up to participate in the cheesiest 10 days of the year to support Meals on Wheels.

Kicking off September 17 and running until September 26, YYC Pizza Week pits local ‘za makers against each other to compete in categories that have previously included things like Thin Crust, Thick Crust, and Out-of-the-Box.

For every featured pizza purchase, a portion of proceeds goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels, which helps to ensure Calgarians are well-fed. In the past six years, more than 40 participating restaurants, along with Calgary’s pizza-loving community, have raised nearly $50,000.

Remember to Rate-a-Pizza every time you have a slice from a participating restaurant so that you get a say in who wins each category.

Happy pizza eating, YYC!

YYC Pizza Week 2021

When: September 17 to 26, 2021

Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary. Keep an eye on the event website for details.

