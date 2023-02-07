La Hacienda, a new speakeasy bar in Calgary, is very well hidden.

It opened in the past few months, and only the real ones have heard of it because, unlike a few bars that use the word “speakeasy” as a selling point, this bar really does feel well hidden.

What we do know (or can tell you without spoiling the experience) is that it’s located somewhere in Marda Loop.

So how do you get into the speakeasy? You just text the team (403-702-0468) to make a reservation, and you’ll receive one back with the password. The search doesn’t end there. After that, you’ll need to say the password — which changes daily — into the phone on a wall.

The food menu, which includes items like cured fish on toast, hummus, and charcuterie boards, pairs perfectly with the cocktails here, many of which are smoked.

The next time you’re looking for a new place to have a couple of bites and drinks, need a fun date idea or are longing for a sense of discovery here in YYC, check out this recently opened speakeasy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Hacienda (@lahaciendayyc)

La Hacienda

Address: No spoilers

Instagram