Just Baked YYC, a popular cake-in-a-jar bake shop, just opened Calgary’s first location.

This exciting new spot opened in Marda Loop on Saturday, March 11.

This sweet concept and bakery only have one other location in Okotoks, and it JUST opened a few months ago, so it’s an exciting time for cake fans right now.

Hoping to “redefine the way we eat cake,” this spot makes layered recipes in jars, which isn’t just convenient but also adorable. It’s an amazing treat on the go or a present for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Cake jars like the Get Twixty With It are made with chocolate cake, caramel shortbread buttercream, and chocolate ganache. The Ron Burgundy, named after the iconic Anchorman character, is a dark red velvet cake layered with a cream cheese buttercream frosting.

Each jar is typically 9 oz, costs about $12, and can be stored in your fridge for up to two weeks, but…who has that kind of willpower anyway.

This new storefront is part of the exciting new Henry Block shopping district with other amazing food concepts, like the new Avitus Wine Bar, a new spot for French wines and fondue.

Just Baked YYC

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram