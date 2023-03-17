Andrew Phung, a Canadian TV star and comedian, hit the red carpet for the Juno Awards at Rogers Place on Monday, March 13.

We caught up with the Kim’s Convenience actor on the red carpet.

When asked what his favourite restaurant in Canada was, he had to speak about his favourite pizza in his hometown of Calgary.

“Rio Pizza on 14th Street is my go-to pizza place,” Phung told us. “Literally when I land in Calgary, I will call Rio to order pizza.”

“It’s one of my favourite take-out pizza spots,” he added.

Rio Pizza is a classic pizza spot in YYC, making class pies and specialty creations like the Rio Special, loaded up with beef, pepperoni, salami, ham, mushrooms, pineapples, green peppers, onions, and back bacon.

YYC has some amazing pizza spots and if you check this one out, you might just see Andrew Phung grabbing some takeout.

Calgary restaurants received quite a bit of love at the Junos, with Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger talking about his favourite burger joint and Devon Cole sharing her three favourite Calgary food spots.

Rio Pizza

Address: 1510 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram