5 funniest April Fools' Day pranks from Alberta food spots

Restaurants and businesses have made a fun habit of celebrating April Fools’ Day, especially with social media.

April 1 can be a confusing day.

Sometimes we see some pretty whacky stuff and forget the date until we’ve already been fooled.

Plenty of Alberta restaurants jumped at the chance to showcase their best Instagram pranks, and if any of them fooled us, we’ll never tell.

Here are five fun April Fools’ Day pranks from Alberta restaurants.

Poutine Popsicles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Is it bad that they looked good?

Frozen poutine pops were announced on Instagram today because summer is right around the corner. But Leopold’s tavern is known for its traditional poutines made with Quebec-style cheese curds, gravy, and house-cut fries, but… this would be an idea too far.

Instagram

Botatoes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunnyside Natural Market (@sunnysidenaturalmarket)

Flaunting a new item that came into the store today, like the pear-apple or the cotton candy grape, Sunnyside got a shipment of “banana-flavoured potatoes.” Like the team on the IG video said, “If you believe that, you’re bananas.”

Instagram

Brussels Sprout Cake Pops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confetti Sweets (@confettisweets)

This is sort of a prank, but also sort of not — Confetti Sweets in Edmonton actually made these chocolate-covered Brussels sprouts disguised as tasty cake pops. The real prank is you being able to buy them for just $2 each and giving them to your friends, loved ones, or worst enemies.

Instagram

Updated Lettuce Wraps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.F. Chang’s Edmonton (@pfchangsedmonton)

Technically, this spot isn’t in Alberta yet, but this massive chain is about to open in Edmonton, so we feel it counts. If you didn’t already know, the lettuce wraps are the unchanged, signature dish here. Today’s post teased a new twist on the item plated with what appeared to be Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The joke is really on P.F. Chang’s though, because that sounds delicious.

Instagram

Drone Delivery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tu Taco (@tutaco.ca)

This fairly new Calgary taco spot got us with its new way of delivering tacos to our door. Pick out your tacos, place your order, and have special drones fly them across the city skyline straight to your door. We wish tacos flown into our windows were real.

Instagram