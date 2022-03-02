Sidewalk Citizen might not be known for its ‘za skills, but the Sunnyside location makes some of the best pizzas in Calgary.

The Sidewalk Citizen in Kensington, attached to the Sunnyside Natural Market, is the only location that offers pizza. This is also why it seems to be one of the city’s best-kept secrets.

The kitchen team here has perfected a dough that feels light and airy like one of the bakery’s amazing loaves of bread.

Using this dough, topped with unique and delicious ingredients for interesting flavour combinations, two styles of pizza are cooked throughout the day in the oven.

One of the pizzas will always have meat, and one of them will always be vegetarian, and both of them are always worth ordering.

Chicken sausage with grapes, mozzarella, and pickled jalapeños could easily be a pizza recipe drawn on the chalkboard here. Honey-roasted cauliflower with miso mushrooms and cheddar could as well.

You never really know what to expect but it’s part of the charm, and with pizza this excellent, it doesn’t matter.

You can definitely pick up entire pizzas here (maybe with a little heads up), but it’s the pizza-by-the-slice that makes it so special.

It can be a hard thing to find, and since it has entirely new features every single day it’s an even easier way to try unique pizzas with every visit.

Looking for not just some of the best pizza-by-the-slice in Calgary, but some of the best pizza, period?

Check this spot out any day of the week.

Sidewalk Citizen Sunnyside

Address: 338 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram