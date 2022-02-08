Confetti Sweets, a popular bakery in Sherwood Park, is using a state-of-the-art machine to create cookies with digital prints on them.

Using a “secret” machine, this sweet spot will take whatever image you want and create picture-perfect desserts.

Custom orders for these unique goodies can also be shipped nationally, allowing all of Canada to easily request or send in their best picture ideas.

These cookies make the perfect gift for any occasion, whether to promote a business with a logo, as a hilarious joke, and whatever else your imagination can come up with.

Everything from pictures of your puppy, family portraits, to engagement photos can be custom ordered on these delicious tasting cookies. As long as you have the high-resolution image, the team here can get it onto a cookie.

There are also limited-edition premade packs, like the Hunky Valentine’s Day cookie box with the digital prints of Ryan Reynolds, Jason Mamoa, and Channing Tatum as decoration.

International Women’s Day is another occasion this bakery hopes to celebrate, with inspired-sets with girl bosses like Beyonce and Ashley Graham featured.

Popular cookie boxes for the bakery have also been TV-focused, featuring iconic figures from shows like Yellowstone and Grey’s Anatomy.

Right now, there’s a set being sold featuring different members from the super-popular South Korean boy band BTS.

These hand-decorated, tender sugar cookies definitely taste as good as they look.

Stop by Confetti Sweets to place and pickup your custom order, or place a special order here to be shipped across Canada.

Confetti Sweets

Address: 41 Broadway Boulevard #6, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-570-5080

Instagram