Analog Coffee: New downtown Calgary location opens today
One of Calgary’s most popular coffee shops, Analog Coffee, has just opened a new location.
Analog has been teasing its new location at Bankers Hall on Stephen Avenue for some time and finally opens its doors today.
The downtown location will be the perfect coffee break spot for those working around the busy area and tourists taking time to explore the city.
You’ll be able to get your coffee shop classics like Americanos, Cappuccinos and Lattes, or you can elevate your coffee-drinking experience with a pour-over.
As well as being able to get your caffeine fix, Analog also serves tons of delicious baked goods and pastries to pair with your coffee.
The new location marks the tenth cafe in Calgary, and Analog also branched out into BC with coffee shops opening up in Kelowna and Vancouver, the latter of which opened earlier this year.
As one of Calgary’s best coffee shops, we’re so excited to see how the new location fares.
Analog Coffee Bankers Hall
Address: 204, 315 8th Avenue SW, Calgary