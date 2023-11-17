A brand new restaurant is opening in Calgary, and it’s serving up delicious eats and some big surprises.

Salt & Brick officially opens today, but Dished got the chance to snoop around for a sneak peek of what’s to come in the impressive space.

After opening its original restaurant in Kelowna, the Calgary location on 10th Avenue SW is Salt & Brick’s second spot. The space is deceptively huge, with a lounge, restaurant, and a hidden speakeasy to explore (but more on that later).

The super-cozy lounge is right by the entrance, and it’s the perfect place to relax with a drink with its plush velvet couches and tons of exposed brick.

Just up the staircase, you’ll reach the main part of the restaurant with a stunning skylight and a huge glowing orb in the centre of the room that really sets the mood.

Unlike many restaurants in the city, Salt & Brick’s menu will be changing weekly to include the best and freshest locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a unique visit every single time.

Some of the dishes we got a sneak peek of included Salt & Brick’s famous double-roasted Brussels sprouts served with beer cheese, pickled grapes, and duck fat popcorn, as well as the beef picanha with chimichurri, bacon, and butternut squash.

The restaurant will also be serving up an extensive wine list with options from around the world, including Canada, and plenty of cocktails. We were able to try the Sundial, a yuzu and lychee concoction that was truly delicious.

One aspect that truly sets Salt & Brick apart is the incredible speakeasy tucked away at the back of the restaurant. While we’re sworn to secrecy on how to actually get in (and we wouldn’t want to spoil the fun), a new password will be revealed every week to grant you access to the space.

What we can say is that you won’t be disappointed by the beautiful art deco-inspired interior.

Salt & Brick is definitely a welcome addition to the city, and we can’t wait to see how it stacks up against some of Cowtown’s well-loved spots.

Address: 211 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

