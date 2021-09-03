A woman from Calgary is $1 million richer after being awarded one of the top prizes in Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The Open for Summer Lottery includes a total of three $1 million draws, 42 travel-related packages, 635 Calgary Stampede prizes, and 15 sports-related packages.

The first $1 million prize and the Calgary Stampede packages were drawn for on July 1, while the second draw took place earlier this week.

The second of the three $1 million dollar prizes has been awarded to Amie Gee of Calgary. Gee’s name was drawn from over 1.85 million entries in the Open for Summer Lottery. Along with the prize money, Gee earned herself a personal call from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

In addition to Gee’s big win, 42 other Albertans became the recipients of travel-related prizes this week, with packages from Air Canada, WestJet, the Rocky Mountaineer, and Juniper Hotel in Banff.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate getting vaccinated by planning a fantastic trip, and thanks to our corporate partners at WestJet, Air Canada, and Rocky Mountaineer, there are now over 40 Albertans who are planning to do just that,” said Premier Kenney in a media release.

“Congratulations to Amie, and all of the other winners,” he continued. “I encourage Albertans who haven’t gotten their second dose to do so as soon as possible to qualify for the final draw at the end of September!”

For Albertans who have had both doses of the vaccine, there are two final Open for Summer Lottery draws in September.

One draw is for the third $1 million prize, and Albertans aged 18 and over who register for the lottery and receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 23 will be eligible to win. This includes Albertans who were vaccinated outside of the province. Anyone who registered for the first two draws is automatically entered for the third draw, and does not need to re-register.

The other draw will award winners in the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery, with a number of prizes up for grabs, including a lifetime hunting license, Alberta Parks camping experiences, Canmore Nordic Centre season ski passes, and more.

Alberta residents wishing to be included in this draw must register separately by 11:59 pm on September 9. Winners for this lottery are scheduled to be announced on September 17.

To date, 78.2% of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 70% who are now fully immunized with two doses.