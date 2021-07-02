Calgary-area man becomes first $1M winner in Alberta's vaccine lottery

An Alberta man is $1 million richer after winning the first prize in the province’s vaccine lottery.

The Open for Summer Lottery includes a total of three $1 million draws, 40 travel-related packages, 635 Calgary Stampede prizes, and 15 sports-related packages.

Anyone who received a first dose of vaccine by June 24 was eligible to register for the first draw, which included one of the $1 million prizes along with 635 Stampede packages.

Prizes were drawn on July 1, which is when Alberta moved into Stage 3 of its Open for Summer Plan, easing the remaining public health restrictions across the province.

The Alberta government announced on Thursday that the first $1 million prize had been awarded to Tracey McIvor of Langdon, Alberta.

Hundreds of Albertans will also receive Calgary Stampede family admissions, ride packages, rodeo and performance packages, and general admissions.

“Thanks to the Open for Summer Lottery, it pays to get vaccinated, in more ways than one,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a press release.

“While I know Albertans will enjoy these prizes, with greater vaccine protection against COVID-19 than ever before, we all win. Congratulations to today’s winners, we are all celebrating with you as we lift restrictions and open for summer.”

The provincial government announced earlier this week that a number of sports-related packages would be included in another Open for Summer Lottery draw, available to every Albertan who has their first dose of vaccine by July 22.

Prizes include season tickets for football games, VIP hockey packages, rounds of golf, and more. Winners will be announced on July 29.

Those who receive a second dose of vaccine are also eligible for the two remaining $1 million prizes, to be drawn in August and September.

As well, included in the August draw will be the 40 travel-related prizes. Among the packages up for grabs are week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad, provided by WestJet and Air Canada.

Albertans must have a second dose of vaccine before August 24 to qualify for the August draw, or by September 23 to win the final draw.

In order to win prize draws, individuals need to register online. Only one entry is needed to be eligible for all of the Open for Summer Lottery draws; however, proof of vaccination will be required for winners to claim their prize.

According to the Alberta government, more than 1.7 million Albertans have already entered the Open for Summer vaccine lottery.

As of June 29, over 72.8% of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 42.4% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,332,883 vaccines have been administered in the province.