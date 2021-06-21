Over 600 Calgary Stampede-related prizes added to Alberta's vaccine lottery

Alberta has added more prizes to its COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The provincial government announced on Monday that over 600 Calgary Stampede-related packages will be included in the first Open for Summer Lottery draw.

Prizes include family admissions, ride packages, and rodeo and performance packages, plus general admissions, and more. Winners will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins, which is expected to be on July 1.

“Hats off to those who have already taken the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Steve McDonough, president and CEO, Calgary Stampede, in a release. “We look forward to safely welcoming our community back to the Stampede in July to reconnect with friends and neighbours, to laugh, and make new memories.”

There will be 635 Calgary Stampede prizes up for grabs in the vaccine lottery, which include:

Family packs

50 winners will receive admission for two adults and two children with two Ride & Play passes.

150 winners will receive admission only for two adults and two children.

Entertainment packs

25 winners will receive admission and two tickets to an afternoon rodeo.

25 winners will receive admission and two tickets to an evening performance.

10 winners will receive admission and two Nashville North Buck the Line passes.

General admission

125 winners will receive four admission passes.

250 winners will receive two admission passes.

Previously, government officials announced three $1 million prize draws and 40 travel-related packages in the vaccine lottery.

Anyone who receives a first dose of vaccine is eligible to register for the first draw, which will include the first $1 million prize and the Stampede packages.

For those who receive a second dose of vaccine, two more $1 million prizes will be drawn in August and September.

Also included in the August draw will be 40 travel-related prizes. Among the packages up for grabs are week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad, provided by WestJet and Air Canada.

To be eligible to win prize draws, individuals need to register online and must have received a first dose of vaccine by June 24 to be eligible for the first draw. Albertans must have a second dose of vaccine before August 24 to be eligible for the second draw, or by September 23 to win the third draw.

Only one entry is needed to be eligible for all of the Open for Summer Lottery draws, however proof of vaccination will be required for winners to claim their prize.

According to the Alberta government, more than 1.5 million Albertans have already entered the Open for Summer Lottery.

To date, over 70.6% of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 26.8% who are fully immunized with two doses.