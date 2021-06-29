Alberta adds 15 sports-related prizes to vaccine lottery

Alberta has added an additional 15 prizes to its COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The provincial government announced on Tuesday that a number of sports-related packages would be included in another Open for Summer Lottery draw, available to every Albertan who has their first dose of vaccine by July 22.

Prizes include season tickets for football games, VIP hockey packages, rounds of golf, and more. Winners will be announced on July 29.

“We’ve all missed the thrill of watching our favourite teams play to the roar of a cheering crowd,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a release.

“Thanks to Albertans’ hard work at getting vaccinated, we can get back to many of our favourite pastimes and sports as we safely open for summer. These prizes will help welcome fans back to their seats and are yet another incentive to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

There will be 15 sports-related prizes up for grabs in the vaccine lottery, which include:

Edmonton Oilers

One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people at an Oilers 2021-22 regular-season home game in the food-inclusive Sky Lounge at Rogers Place, with a visit from an Oilers alumnus.

One winner will receive an Oilers VIP Package, which includes a pair of lower bowl tickets for an Oilers 2021-22 regular-season home game, Oilers jerseys, a VIP tour with an Oilers alumnus and dinner at Studio 99.

One winner will receive four Loge Ledge Tickets to a 2021-22 Battle of Alberta Game at Rogers Place, dinner at Studio 99, Oilers jerseys and a visit from an Oilers alumnus.

Calgary Flames

One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people in a Terrace Suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome with food and beverage and a visit from a Flames alumnus.

One winner will receive a Flames VIP package, which includes a pair of Telus Club seats for a Flames regular-season game, dinner at the Telus Club, Flames jerseys and a visit with a Flames alumnus.

One winner will receive a Battle of Alberta package, which includes four tickets in the Telus Club for Flames versus Oilers, dinner, Flames jerseys and visit with a Flames Alumnus.

Edmonton Elks

Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages.

One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Edmonton for 10 people, with food provided.

Calgary Stampeders

Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages.

One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Calgary for 10 people, with food provided.

Kananaskis Country Golf Course

One tee time for 18 holes for four people.