Alberta adds 15 sports-related prizes to vaccine lottery
Alberta has added an additional 15 prizes to its COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
The provincial government announced on Tuesday that a number of sports-related packages would be included in another Open for Summer Lottery draw, available to every Albertan who has their first dose of vaccine by July 22.
Prizes include season tickets for football games, VIP hockey packages, rounds of golf, and more. Winners will be announced on July 29.
“We’ve all missed the thrill of watching our favourite teams play to the roar of a cheering crowd,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a release.
“Thanks to Albertans’ hard work at getting vaccinated, we can get back to many of our favourite pastimes and sports as we safely open for summer. These prizes will help welcome fans back to their seats and are yet another incentive to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
There will be 15 sports-related prizes up for grabs in the vaccine lottery, which include:
Edmonton Oilers
- One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people at an Oilers 2021-22 regular-season home game in the food-inclusive Sky Lounge at Rogers Place, with a visit from an Oilers alumnus.
- One winner will receive an Oilers VIP Package, which includes a pair of lower bowl tickets for an Oilers 2021-22 regular-season home game, Oilers jerseys, a VIP tour with an Oilers alumnus and dinner at Studio 99.
- One winner will receive four Loge Ledge Tickets to a 2021-22 Battle of Alberta Game at Rogers Place, dinner at Studio 99, Oilers jerseys and a visit from an Oilers alumnus.
Calgary Flames
- One winner will receive a prize package to host 20 people in a Terrace Suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome with food and beverage and a visit from a Flames alumnus.
- One winner will receive a Flames VIP package, which includes a pair of Telus Club seats for a Flames regular-season game, dinner at the Telus Club, Flames jerseys and a visit with a Flames alumnus.
- One winner will receive a Battle of Alberta package, which includes four tickets in the Telus Club for Flames versus Oilers, dinner, Flames jerseys and visit with a Flames Alumnus.
Edmonton Elks
- Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages.
- One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Edmonton for 10 people, with food provided.
Calgary Stampeders
- Three winners will receive one pair of Season Seats with merchandise packages.
- One winner will receive one Luxury Suite package for one game in Calgary for 10 people, with food provided.
Kananaskis Country Golf Course
- One tee time for 18 holes for four people.
The draw for the sports-related prizes gives every Albertan with their first dose who registers for the Open for Summer Lottery by July 22 the chance to win.
Previously, government officials announced three $1 million draws, 40 travel-related packages, and 635 Calgary Stampede prizes in the vaccine lottery.
Anyone who received a first dose of vaccine by June 24 is eligible to register for the first draw, which will include the first $1 million prize and the Stampede packages.
Those who receive a second dose of vaccine are eligible for the other $1 million prizes, to be drawn in August and September.
Also included in the August draw will be the 40 travel-related prizes. Among the packages up for grabs are week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad, provided by WestJet and Air Canada.
Albertans must have a second dose of vaccine before August 24 to be eligible for the August draw, or by September 23 to win the final draw.
To be eligible to win prize draws, individuals need to register online. Anyone who has already entered the Open for Summer Lottery does not need to re-register for the new sports prize draw.
Only one entry is needed to be eligible for all of the Open for Summer Lottery draws; however, proof of vaccination will be required for winners to claim their prize.
According to the Alberta government, more than 1.6 million Albertans have already entered the Open for Summer Lottery.
To date, over 71.7% of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 38.6% who are fully immunized with two doses.