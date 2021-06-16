Alberta adds 40 travel-related prizes to vaccine lottery

Alberta has announced the addition of a number of travel-related prizes to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Earlier this week, the Alberta government rolled out the Open for Summer Lottery, with one $1 million prize draw happening when the province enters Stage 3 of its reopening plan. Anyone who receives a first dose of vaccine is eligible to register for this draw.

Two more $1 million prizes will be drawn in August and September for those who have received their second dose of vaccine.

Now, the August draw will also include 40 travel-related prizes. Among the packages up for grabs are week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad, provided by WestJet and Air Canada.

“The Open for Summer Lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” said Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s Minister of Health, in a news release.

“While protection from COVID-19 is the greatest reward, we have dreamt long enough of getting back to activities we love. This is the perfect opportunity to make some of those travel dreams a reality while encouraging more Albertans to get vaccinated.”

To be eligible to win the travel-related prizes, individuals need to register online and must have received both a first and second dose of the vaccine before registration closes at 11:59 pm on August 24. Winners will be announced on August 31.

Only one entry is required to be eligible for all Open for Summer Lottery prizes.

Travel prizes include:

One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network.

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.

Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars.

Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.

One Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network.

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.

Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points.

Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status.

Appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can be booked through Alberta Health Services by calling 811 or using the online booking tool, or at participating pharmacies. Select locations across the province are also offering walk-in clinics for first doses.

As of June 14, there have been 3,480,407 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta, and 22% of the province’s population is fully immunized with two doses.