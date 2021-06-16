Alberta adds 40 travel-related prizes to vaccine lottery
Alberta has announced the addition of a number of travel-related prizes to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Earlier this week, the Alberta government rolled out the Open for Summer Lottery, with one $1 million prize draw happening when the province enters Stage 3 of its reopening plan. Anyone who receives a first dose of vaccine is eligible to register for this draw.
Two more $1 million prizes will be drawn in August and September for those who have received their second dose of vaccine.
Now, the August draw will also include 40 travel-related prizes. Among the packages up for grabs are week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad, provided by WestJet and Air Canada.
“The Open for Summer Lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” said Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s Minister of Health, in a news release.
“While protection from COVID-19 is the greatest reward, we have dreamt long enough of getting back to activities we love. This is the perfect opportunity to make some of those travel dreams a reality while encouraging more Albertans to get vaccinated.”
To be eligible to win the travel-related prizes, individuals need to register online and must have received both a first and second dose of the vaccine before registration closes at 11:59 pm on August 24. Winners will be announced on August 31.
Only one entry is required to be eligible for all Open for Summer Lottery prizes.
Travel prizes include:
- One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.
- One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network.
- 10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.
- Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars.
- Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.
- One Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.
- One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network.
- 10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.
- Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points.
- Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status.
Appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can be booked through Alberta Health Services by calling 811 or using the online booking tool, or at participating pharmacies. Select locations across the province are also offering walk-in clinics for first doses.
As of June 14, there have been 3,480,407 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta, and 22% of the province’s population is fully immunized with two doses.