Municipalities near Edmonton are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

Aug 26 2024, 4:26 pm
If you’re looking for a new job this September, consider expanding your search area, as several municipalities close to Edmonton are hiring.

Cities around the Edmonton area offer a wide variety of professional opportunities, some of which offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Morinville

Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a long history of French settlement.

Jobs: Morinville is currently hiring customer service representative, a facilities team lead, and several facility operators.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County

 

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.

Jobs: It’s hiring for six roles in various positions, including a home help aide, a public works labourer, a director’s assistant, a manager of treasury services, and a youth programs instructor.

Perks: Named one of Canada’s best employers by Forbes, Strathcona County offers a comprehensive benefits package, including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

More: Learn more on its website.

Leduc

 

Who: Located south of Edmonton, Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.

Jobs: There are a variety of jobs with the City of Leduc right now, including a corporate records administrator, an apprentice heavy equipment technician, an aquatic shift leader, and more.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more here.

St. Albert

 

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Jobs: The City of St. Albert has 13 job openings, including senior transit utility workers, a supervisor of community recreation, firefighters/medics, theatre technicians, and an emergency communications operator.

Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

More: Learn more here.

Beaumont

 

Who: About half an hour south of Edmonton is Beaumont, a small, friendly city with a charming downtown core and a rich Francophone history.

Jobs: Beaumont is hiring for a number of jobs this month, including a childmind coordinator, a finance director, a road labourer, and a skate monitor.

Perks: Employer-paid health and dental benefits package, membership to the Beaumont Sport and Recreation Centre, and enrolment in Local Authorities Pension Plan.

More: Learn more here.

Stony Plain

 

Who: The Town of Stony Plain, located west of Edmonton, is a tight-knit community offering an affordable cost of living while still being close to all city amenities.

Jobs: The Town is currently hiring for a community development officer.

Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits package, professional development opportunities, employee health and wellness benefits, work-life balance including flextime and alternate work schedules.

More: Learn more on its website.

Fort Saskatchewan

 

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.

Jobs: The City is hiring for four positions this September: a road services operator, a front-of-house program assistant, and two instructor guard positions.

Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

More: Learn more on its website.

