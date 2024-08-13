Winter in Alberta can bring some serious bouts of cold and snowy conditions and an extended outlook from Farmers’ Almanac Canada is hinting at one timeframe being especially harsh.

The longtime stated that this winter La Niña is expected to develop and hang on through the season, and by blending the effects of La Niña into its proprietary formula, the winter of 2024-25 should see below-normal temperatures for about two-thirds of the nation, from east of the Rockies to Ontario.

How stormy and cold is Alberta forecast to be this winter?

Winter temperatures are forecast to be coldest from the Prairies into the Great Lakes region. The coldest outbreak of the season will occur during the final week of January into the beginning of February, when “frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures, especially across the Prairies.” Bundle up, Alberta!

The best chances of a white winter in the country is also in the cards for Alberta, while our neighbours in BC are predicted to have a wet winter, which may bring lots of snow to the mountains for skiers.

Do you expect this winter forecast for Alberta to ring true? Let us know in the comments below.