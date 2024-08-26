Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs in September, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year.

The City of Calgary has hundreds of career opportunities, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, with open positions ranging from a Records Information Management Coordinator to a Domestic Violence Risk Assessment Specialist with Calgary Police.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Salary: $43.35 to $57.96 an hour

Who should apply: Those with an education in Indigenous Studies and at least one year of work experience. The city is looking for people with graduate work in Indigenous Studies and experience building and maintaining relationships and collaboration with Indigenous communities, both rural and urban, as well as Traditional Knowledge Keepers.

The role will involve conducting research, investigations, data collection and analysis to support the Indigenous program in the Planning and Development Service department.

Salary: $94,168 to $144,228 annually

Who should apply: Applicants with a technical background in water treatment, including two years of a technical diploma and a minimum of 10 years of related experience that includes supervision. The role involves overviewing monthly financial reports, project management and leadership duties.

Salary: $34.33 to 45.94 annually

Who should apply: Those with significant administration experience (at least five years). This role ensures effective operations within the Assessment and Tax (A&T) business unit. The successful candidate will provide administrative support to the Director, Executive Advisor, and Leadership teams and will be the primary liaison between Internal Business Unit Committees and the Director’s Office.

Salary: $103,584 to $158,650 annually

Who should apply: If you have an electrical or electronics engineering background and are passionate about ensuring smooth commutes throughout the city, look no further than this leadership role with the Calgary LRT!

Salary: $30 to $40 an hour

Who should apply: If you have a passion for dance and are looking to make some extra money on the side, you might want to consider applying to this gig with the City of Calgary! You’ll be able to instruct a variety of dancers for the City of Calgary at different levels.