Destructive tornado that struck Alberta has been rated an EF-2

Laine Mitchell
Jul 13 2022, 9:55 pm
A tornado that damaged multiple homes near Sundre, northwest of Calgary, has officially been rated an EF-2.

The tornado touched down last Thursday afternoon near the small community of Bergen, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) also receiving reports of ping-pong-sized hail and funnel clouds in association with the severe storms.

ECCC meteorologists completed an on-site storm damage survey and now say that the storm damaged several homes and structures as well as many trees.

The tornado has been given a rating of an EF-2, with estimated wind speeds from 180km/h to 190km/h.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

The EF-Scale is a 6-point scale that goes from zero (weakest) to five (strongest).

The ECCC added that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

