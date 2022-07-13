Destructive tornado that struck Alberta has been rated an EF-2

A tornado that damaged multiple homes near Sundre, northwest of Calgary, has officially been rated an EF-2.

The tornado touched down last Thursday afternoon near the small community of Bergen, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) also receiving reports of ping-pong-sized hail and funnel clouds in association with the severe storms.

ECCC meteorologists completed an on-site storm damage survey and now say that the storm damaged several homes and structures as well as many trees.

The tornado has been given a rating of an EF-2, with estimated wind speeds from 180km/h to 190km/h.

You might also like: Multiple homes damaged after tornado touches down in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Alberta on Tuesday

Golf ball-sized hail, potential tornado threat possible across Alberta today

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

The EF -Scale is a 6-point scale that goes from zero (weakest) to five (strongest).

The ECCC added that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.