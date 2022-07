A tornado was reported in an area northwest of Calgary Thursday afternoon, as severe weather pops up across the province.

A tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada for the Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre area, however, it was dropped just before 4 pm.

Social media reports showed a potential tornado on the ground, with damage reported in the area.

Significant tornado damage, house and other structural damage and tree blowdown 51.708641,-114.540486 @NTP_Reports #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/vBXALyOIhn — Francis Lavigne-Theriault (@FLTstorm) July 7, 2022

More tornado video near Bergen. 2:45pm looking west #abstorm pic.twitter.com/6l4OoACeI7 — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) July 7, 2022

Big cone tornado S of Sundre beconing rain-wrapped #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/JKlnuPawoT — Francis Lavigne-Theriault (@FLTstorm) July 7, 2022

Tornado few min ago just NE of Bergen #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Asj6rtJXZx — Isabel (@isabel_ONwx) July 7, 2022

Tornado 3km ENE of Shantz looking west 2:55pm. Appears to have lifted now. #abstorm @TwistedChasers pic.twitter.com/s5Nr8xSrqH — Mark Jinks (@markjinksphoto) July 7, 2022

Environment Canada has issued weather watches for a wide swath of central and southern Alberta, including tornado watches for the following areas: