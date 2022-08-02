A wicked hailstorm that struck central Alberta Monday afternoon caused damage to numerous vehicles, with up to grapefruit-sized hail being reported.

Photos and videos posted on the QEII and areas between the communities of Red Deer and Innisfail showed damage to vehicles that were in path of the massive hailstones.

Baseball-sized hail was also reported from the storm that struck near the community of Markerville, southwest of Red Deer.

People who were in the area at the time of the storm told their stories on social media, with one storm chaser, Nevin deMilliano, tweeting he “saw a car with what looked like a volleyball sized hole in [its] windshield coming off the QE2.”

I just saw a car with what looked like a volleyball sized hole in windshield coming off the QE2! Is everyone alright out there?! #abstorm — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) August 2, 2022

#abstorm my heart goes out to all the ppl stranded along the QE2 outside of Reddeer. Vehicles are completely totalled with ppl stranded. Windows and lights smashed out. Vehicles covered in hail dents:( pic.twitter.com/gWKFfMNatL — Miranda (@MLCrabtree_) August 2, 2022

“My car just got totalled in this. Me and the kids are okay, but holy shit that went sideways fast. Not just windshield, but the rear and side windows as well,” wrote one user on Reddit.



Lots of smashed up windshields on the QE2 as we drive back from Montana. 🫣 #abstorm #alberta pic.twitter.com/RRsj5L1h0h — lori g (@heylorhey) August 2, 2022

QEII North of Innisfail after the tornado warned storm rolled through. RCMP, Paramedics and Fire on scene. A lot of bail damage. Completely blown out windows. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/NyJqdYoAYT — Brett (@bammhamm) August 2, 2022

A video posted to Twitter also showed a vehicle driving with a smashed out back window reportedly taken in the area where the severe storms hit.

Major car damage from the earlier #abstorm. Talked to the owners of the vehicle and they said they got stuck in the core NW of Innisfail pic.twitter.com/itXqs544bK — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) August 2, 2022

The huge storm that dropped the hail on one of Alberta’s busiest highways had a tornado warning attached to it for several hours, however no reports of a tornado touching down have been made as of 9 am on Tuesday, August 2.