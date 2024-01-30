Thieves steal 500-pound taxidermy polar bear from Canadian resort

RCMP in Alberta is asking the public for help after a 500-pound taxidermy polar bear was stolen from a resort in Sturgeon County.

Mounties say on January 22, Redwater RCMP received a report of a break and enter to the Lily Lake Resort on Lily Lake Road in Sturgeon County.

Police were told that someone had gained entry into the resort and stole a 500-pound taxidermy polar bear, with police attaching a photo of the massive bear in a news release.

You might also like: An Alberta river was just named a top fishing destination in Canada

The February forecast for Alberta is out and a cold snap might be lurking

A provincial park just outside of Edmonton just got MUCH bigger

The resort had a similar occurrence in August 2023, when two taxidermy raccoons were stolen, with Mounties releasing a photo of the raccoons.

The estimated cost of these taxidermy animals is $35,000, and Redwater RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in aiding with the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet here, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers here for instructions).

To report a crime online or to access RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.