These are the most in-demand jobs in Alberta and they all pay handsomely

If you are looking for a new career, you’re in luck — there are plenty of in-demand jobs in Alberta right now, and many of them pay handsomely.

We were curious about what job posting employers are really looking to fill in 2024, and Indeed Canada supplied us with a list of 10 gigs that are wildly in demand in the province.

The list was compiled by the world’s largest database of job seekers and employer behaviour, with the rule that all positions included on the list must offer a wage above Canada’s median salary of $63,200.

Indeed Canada took other factors into account when compiling the list, such as opportunity for growth and how widely available the role is.

These are Indeed Canada’s most in-demand jobs in Alberta for 2024.

10. Environmental Manager

Median annual salary: $83,025

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 66%

9. Senior Financial Analyst

Median annual salary: $90,000

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 73%

8. Mechanic

Median annual salary: $79,463

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 74%

7. Project Engineer

Median annual salary: $91,358

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 76%

6. Auditor

Median annual salary: $84,621

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 97%

5. Electrical Engineer

Median annual salary: $90,545

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 107%

4. Director of People and Culture

Median annual salary: $79,552

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 148%

3. Journeyperson Electrician

Median annual salary: $78,027

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 159%

2. Electrical Designer

Median annual salary: $76,483

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 248%

1. Registered Nurse- Emergency Room

Median annual salary: $100,000

Growth in share of jobs 2020-2023: 511%

If you are curious about what the most in-demand jobs across the country look like, you can find that out here.