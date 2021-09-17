Alberta reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Alberta reported 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 19,201.

This is the highest number of new daily infections that have been found since May 7, when 2,042 cases were discovered.

Alberta has been dealing with high case counts since mid-August, and numbers continue to increase as the province deals with the fourth wave of COVID-19. There were 1,718 new infections found on Thursday, 1,609 on Wednesday, 1,434 on Tuesday, and 1,584 on Monday.

There were 18 new virus-related deaths reported over the past 24 hours, raising the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,523.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 277,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 255,834 have since recovered.

There are now 911 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 215 who are in intensive care.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, shared an infographic on Twitter that broke down intensive care patients by vaccine status.

Between June 1 and September 16, 88% of ICU patients were unvaccinated, while 6% were partially vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated individuals make up 6% of Alberta’s ICU cases since June 1.

Of the 215 people currently in intensive care, 93% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 696 non-ICU hospital patients, 73.2% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of September 16, there have been 5,754,307 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the eligible population, 80.1% have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.8% are considered fully immunized with two doses.