Alberta reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 900 hospitalizations

Alberta health officials reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 18,421.

The testing positivity rate was just over 10% on September 14, and today’s numbers make it the ninth day in a row that over 1,100 new daily cases have been found.

There are now 877 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus, including 218 who are in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 273,820 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the province, with 252,904 cases since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 24 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,495.

According to data shared by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, out of the 218 patients currently in intensive care with COVID-19, 92.3% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of the 659 non-ICU patients, 73.4% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of September 14, there have been 5,674,732 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of those vaccinated, 79.5% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 71.4% of Alberta’s eligible population is now fully immunized against the virus.

Given the continued high COVID-19 case counts in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney will deliver an update about the virus and the ongoing work to protect public health on Wednesday evening.

Kenney will be joined by Dr. Hinshaw and Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, and remarks are expected to begin at 6 pm.